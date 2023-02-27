Conservatory of Music - Visual Identity

Together under the sign of music





Inspired by the relationship between music and words, language and notes, and all of Michel Butor's reflections, we sought to find the most appropriate sign to express the values of the Conservatory: openness , sharing and pleasure.





The typographic sign of the brace allows us to express all these notions. It is an open sign and serves to bring people together. In music, the staves corresponding to the various parts of the instruments that play together are joined by a brace.





By adding a dot, we transform this sign into a face, the human appears. Others will imagine a bird, a musical animal par excellence.





If the meaning is not fixed, it is because the multiple interpretations converge towards a coherent semantic focus, around the notions of human, culture, music and teaching.