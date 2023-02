Conservatory of Music - Visual Identity

Conservatory of Music Annemasse

Eclectic & musical





The Annemasse music conservatory is the result of the merger of 6 music schools. Through this new facility, the elected representatives of Annemasse Agglo want to make musical education accessible to all, while offering a more complete and coherent range of music throughout the agglomeration.





The strategy will initially consist of accompanying the merger of the various schools in order to unite the teachers and create a new corporate culture, of which the new identity will be a foundation. In a second phase, the strategy will be geared towards winning over new audiences (teenagers, low family income, etc.).





Here is the visual identity and the communication campaign that we have designed to meet these different challenges.