Editorial illustrations
Eiko Ojala
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
"How Russians will react to the mobilisation" for the Guardian
"Lincoln's Lesson" fot The TIme Magazine
"Turkey's Looming dictatorship" for The Econimist.
"Green Econimy" for McKinsey Magazine.
"Revealing Alfred Hitchcock's legacy at University of Texas at Austin" for Alcalde Magazine.
"Men Friendship" for The New York Times.
Illustration about dementia for XTR Paper.
"How to Like Your Job More in 2023" for Wall Street Journal.
"King Charles and the Commonwealth" for SRMG Media.
"King Charles and the Commonwealth" for SRMG Media.
"31 day diet of classical music" illustration for Observer magazine.
Opening illustration for The New York Times Wellness section.
Illustration to support for brave Iranian women.
Editorial illustrations
Published:
February 27th 2023
Eiko Ojala
Owner
Eiko Ojala
Tallinn, Estonia
Editorial illustrations
Published:
February 27th 2023
Creative Fields
Illustration
editorial
ILLUSTRATION
magazine
newspapaer
papercut
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
