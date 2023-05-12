Accès transports viables
La mobilité peut prendre tous les chemins
Depuis 30 ans, l'organisme ATV défend les droits des utilisateurs des transports collectifs et actifs, tout en promouvant la mobilité durable dans les régions de la Capitale-Nationale et de la Chaudière-Appalaches. Axé sur le concept de signalisation, son territoire de marque s'inspire des formes des panneaux routiers et des vues aériennes des rues, créant ainsi une familiarité et une accessibilité pour le public. Cette approche visuelle frappante et efficace permet à ATV de communiquer sa mission et ses valeurs avec succès.
All about mobility
For the past 30 years, the organization has been dedicated to defending the rights of users of public transportation, carpooling, car sharing, as well as promoting sustainable mobility in the regions of Capitale-Nationale and Chaudière-Appalaches. Focused on the concept of signage, the organization's design system is based on the shapes of road signs and aerial views of streets. The use of these graphic elements also creates a sense of familiarity and accessibility for the public, facilitating the connection and understanding of the organization's message. Overall, ATV's branding work is visually striking and highly effective in communicating its mission and values.
Creative direction: Zorani Sanabria
Art direction: Zorani Sanabria & Tommy Hachez
Graphic design: Tommy Hachez, Guillaume Beaulieu & Andrés Quijano
Web design: Tommy Hachez
Web development: Maxime Lafrenière, Mohamed Donzo