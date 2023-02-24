SAIC Audi & Haodman NFT Collection

Thanks to SAIC Audi, I was invited to design the NFT collection for SAIC Audi's meta-universe. SAIC Audi App NFT's user digital avatar design, SAIC Audi customers can choose the options that meet their interests and randomly generate their own satisfactory avatar collection. which can be used in the community.





Note: There will be some differences between this design version and the online version, and this work is only a display work.



