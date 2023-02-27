​​​​​​​ -

This abstract short is inspired by Bioluminescence and the largely unexplored world of the deep ocean. Below the surface lies a hidden realm of otherworldly creatures and microscopic organisms coruscating a dance of bioluminescence.



All effects have been created practically using a range of light refraction techniques and fluorescent materials filmed under Ultra Violet light. This technique reveals colours not normally visible to the human eye in an attempt to replicate the natural glow and beauty of Bioluminescence.

The project was filmed on the Blackmagic Cinema camera 6k, then composed in Davinci Resolve.



