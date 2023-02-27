Davy Evans's profile
Biolume
Davy Evans
Behance.net





B  I  O  L  U  M  E 

​​​​​​​-

This abstract short is inspired by Bioluminescence and the largely unexplored world of the deep ocean. Below the surface lies a hidden realm of otherworldly creatures and microscopic organisms coruscating a dance of bioluminescence.

All effects have been created practically using a range of light refraction techniques and fluorescent materials filmed under Ultra Violet light. This technique reveals colours not normally visible to the human eye in an attempt to replicate the natural glow and beauty of Bioluminescence.
The project was filmed on the Blackmagic Cinema camera 6k, then composed in Davinci Resolve.

-

instagram
website

music by
Julian Zyklus






abstract aquatic biolume bioluminescence macro marine organisms Photography radiolaria uvlight
abstract aquatic biolume bioluminescence macro marine organisms Photography radiolaria uvlight
abstract aquatic biolume bioluminescence macro marine organisms Photography radiolaria uvlight
abstract aquatic biolume bioluminescence macro marine organisms Photography radiolaria uvlight
abstract aquatic biolume bioluminescence macro marine organisms Photography radiolaria uvlight
abstract aquatic biolume bioluminescence macro marine organisms Photography radiolaria uvlight
abstract aquatic biolume bioluminescence macro marine organisms Photography radiolaria uvlight
abstract aquatic biolume bioluminescence macro marine organisms Photography radiolaria uvlight
abstract aquatic biolume bioluminescence macro marine organisms Photography radiolaria uvlight
abstract aquatic biolume bioluminescence macro marine organisms Photography radiolaria uvlight





R  E  S  E  A  R  C  H
-





abstract aquatic biolume bioluminescence macro marine organisms Photography radiolaria uvlight
abstract aquatic biolume bioluminescence macro marine organisms Photography radiolaria uvlight
abstract aquatic biolume bioluminescence macro marine organisms Photography radiolaria uvlight
abstract aquatic biolume bioluminescence macro marine organisms Photography radiolaria uvlight
Biolume
68
323
5
Published:

Owner

Davy Evans's profile
Davy Evans
Brighton, United Kingdom

Biolume

68
323
5
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields