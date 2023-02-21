New York Times: Food Festival 2022
After a two-year hiatus, New York Times brought back its wildly popular celebration of food and drink for Fall 2022. Updating and expanding our flavorful identity for the 2019 event involved carrying over identifiable elements, and adding a mouthwatering animated system that helped to build-up a big appetite for buying tickets.
Made at Base
Team: Min Lew, Tom Fethers, Jun Hong, Harry Laverty
Photographer: Anisha Sisoda
Motion Design: Nol Honig
