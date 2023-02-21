Jvdas Berra's profile
Schön! Switzerland: A Grimm's Story
Rapunzel
A story of fantasy and fashion wielded by an incredible team. The longing for the fairy tales that our parents read us before going to sleep is revived in this magical photo shoot that revisits the incredible stories of the Grimm brothers with a touch of darkness and contemporary styling.

Cinderella's Shoe
Snow White
Prince Florian
Red Ridding Hood & The Wolf
Hansel & Gretel
The Evil King
Puss in Boots
Photo: @jvdasberra
Editor In Chief: @odyssia6
Fashion Editor: @magumaguna
Style: @gio.a.b 
Model: @beatricebrusco at @women_milano @bastiendebelsat @independent_mgmt 
Hair: @michailtsanidis
Make up: @call_list_
Fashion Assistant @rebblai

Shot on @hasselblad 907x 50
Sleeping Beauty
