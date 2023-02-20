VIETNAMESE TRADITIONAL MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL

The artworks are parts of an on-going project which is a cultural illustration series for children. Being inspired by her own childhood memories about the traditional Vietnamese Mid-Autumn festival, Mai Ngo would like to use her artworks to introduce the unique beauty of Vietnamese culture to the world. The context of the illustrations are Vietnam in 1900s (Documents and reference photos are from Quai Branly Museum, France and documentary photos of unknown French photographers, 1900s)