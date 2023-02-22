Aquí lo dejo

Lluís Morillas, president of Morillas, the longest-lived brand consultancy in Spain, with 60 years at the service of Spanish design, shares in this book his professional and personal learnings throughout his intense career.



A reflection on the world of brands, design, business and life itself through 12 dialogues with designers, businessmen, entrepreneurs, architects, friends and family. A story about the challenge of taking over family businesses, cultural changes and generosity, through the three generations at the helm of Morillas.





An inspiring success story about how to turn a small design studio in Barcelona into a global brand consultancy, included in 2022 among the 11 best in the world by the ranking of The World Brand Design Society.





A story of perseverance, creativity and never-before-told anecdotes resulting from working with the most important brands in our environment. A journey from the pioneers of Spanish design to the future challenges facing design and brands today.



