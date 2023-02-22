morillas branding's profile
Aquí lo dejo
morillas branding
Behance.net
book branding brochure editorial editorial design history ILLUSTRATION lettering Packaging print


Aquí lo dejo, en buena compañía (2023)


Lluís Morillas, president of Morillas, the longest-lived brand consultancy in Spain, with 60 years at the service of Spanish design, shares in this book his professional and personal learnings throughout his intense career.
 
A reflection on the world of brands, design, business and life itself through 12 dialogues with designers, businessmen, entrepreneurs, architects, friends and family. A story about the challenge of taking over family businesses, cultural changes and generosity, through the three generations at the helm of Morillas. 

An inspiring success story about how to turn a small design studio in Barcelona into a global brand consultancy, included in 2022 among the 11 best in the world by the ranking of The World Brand Design Society.

A story of perseverance, creativity and never-before-told anecdotes resulting from working with the most important brands in our environment. A journey from the pioneers of Spanish design to the future challenges facing design and brands today.

A must-read for entrepreneurs, professionals and students in the world of branding, design and agencies.




book branding brochure editorial editorial design history ILLUSTRATION lettering Packaging print
book branding brochure editorial editorial design history ILLUSTRATION lettering Packaging print
book branding brochure editorial editorial design history ILLUSTRATION lettering Packaging print
book branding brochure editorial editorial design history ILLUSTRATION lettering Packaging print
book branding brochure editorial editorial design history ILLUSTRATION lettering Packaging print
book branding brochure editorial editorial design history ILLUSTRATION lettering Packaging print
book branding brochure editorial editorial design history ILLUSTRATION lettering Packaging print
book branding brochure editorial editorial design history ILLUSTRATION lettering Packaging print
book branding brochure editorial editorial design history ILLUSTRATION lettering Packaging print
book branding brochure editorial editorial design history ILLUSTRATION lettering Packaging print
book branding brochure editorial editorial design history ILLUSTRATION lettering Packaging print
book branding brochure editorial editorial design history ILLUSTRATION lettering Packaging print
book branding brochure editorial editorial design history ILLUSTRATION lettering Packaging print
book branding brochure editorial editorial design history ILLUSTRATION lettering Packaging print
Aquí lo dejo
34
176
1
Published:

Owner

morillas branding's profile
morillas branding
Barcelona, Spain

Credits

Pol Montserrat's profile
Pol Montserrat
Barcelona, Spain

Aquí lo dejo

Diseño de libro biográfico. Escrito por Lluís Morillas, bajo la dirección editorial de Ramón Úbeda, la dirección de arte y diseño gráfico de Àlex Read More

34
176
1
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields

Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives