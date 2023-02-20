XK studio's profile
Submerge
A comission by Stockholm Konst, ‘Submerge’ is part of a series of moving artworks, screened amongst the commotion of the city and designed to evoke tranquility, calmness and wonder through abstraction of textures and materials.

Inspired by the simplicity of processes such as deep breathing, deepsea organisms and physics of submerging, we have adapted these motions by using abstract and unexpected materials as a canvas to create surprising realities.

Design & Production: XK studio
Sound: Chris Banks
Comissioned by: Stockholm Konst
Type design: Léo Imbert
