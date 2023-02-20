"Behind the Curtain" is a six-piece art project that captures the serene beauty and changing light of different natural environments. Each image features a unique location, such as a serene forest, the expanse of the earth viewed from space, the dreamy sky filled with clouds, or a breathtaking sunset. The artwork is designed to evoke a sense of calm and invite viewers to contemplate their ideal living environment and wake-up view.





By using a curtain as a visual element, the project invites viewers to peek into a world of peacefulness and wonder. The curtain represents the separation between the chaotic world outside and the serene, natural beauty that lies beyond it.





As viewers gaze upon the artwork, they are invited to consider where they would like to live or visit, what kind of environment they want to wake up to, and how nature can be a source of inspiration and tranquility. Each image in "Behind the Curtain" tells a unique story of the beauty and wonder of the natural world, inviting viewers to take a moment to escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life.







