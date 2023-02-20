Pol Solà's profile
Behind the Curtain
Pol Solà
Behance.net
Behind the Curtain 
Capturing the Beauty of Nature's Changing Light
"Behind the Curtain" is a six-piece art project that captures the serene beauty and changing light of different natural environments. Each image features a unique location, such as a serene forest, the expanse of the earth viewed from space, the dreamy sky filled with clouds, or a breathtaking sunset. The artwork is designed to evoke a sense of calm and invite viewers to contemplate their ideal living environment and wake-up view.

By using a curtain as a visual element, the project invites viewers to peek into a world of peacefulness and wonder. The curtain represents the separation between the chaotic world outside and the serene, natural beauty that lies beyond it.

As viewers gaze upon the artwork, they are invited to consider where they would like to live or visit, what kind of environment they want to wake up to, and how nature can be a source of inspiration and tranquility. Each image in "Behind the Curtain" tells a unique story of the beauty and wonder of the natural world, inviting viewers to take a moment to escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life.



Sunset Bliss
3D abstract contemporary art Digital Art exterior Landscape Pol Solà polsola sunset wallpaper
Heavenly Skies
3D abstract contemporary art Digital Art exterior Landscape Pol Solà polsola sunset wallpaper
Mystical Forest
3D abstract contemporary art Digital Art exterior Landscape Pol Solà polsola sunset wallpaper
Snow-Capped Majesty
3D abstract contemporary art Digital Art exterior Landscape Pol Solà polsola sunset wallpaper
Northern Lights
3D abstract contemporary art Digital Art exterior Landscape Pol Solà polsola sunset wallpaper
Earth's Wonders
3D abstract contemporary art Digital Art exterior Landscape Pol Solà polsola sunset wallpaper
Overall, "Behind the Curtain" is a project that celebrates the beauty of nature and its ability to inspire and bring peace to our lives. Through this project, viewers are encouraged to appreciate the simple pleasures of the natural world and to consider how it can enrich our daily lives.
Image may contain: sky, sun and cloud
Image may contain: outdoor
Image may contain: curtain and abstract
Image may contain: green and abstract
Created by Pol Solà

For more projects and pictures find me on  ​​​​​​​Instagram   |  Twitter   |  Website​​​​​​​

3D abstract contemporary art Digital Art exterior Landscape Pol Solà polsola sunset wallpaper
Behind the Curtain
49
481
5
Published:

Owner

Pol Solà's profile
Pol Solà
Barcelona, Spain

Behind the Curtain

49
481
5
Published:

Creative Fields