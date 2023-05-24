



And what seems to be problem?

Though the quality of Colour Mill already made them a household name among cakers and bakers, their branding didn’t pack the same punch their products do. Wanting to set themselves apart from the subpar, they needed an identity do-over that would express what they’ve got to offer — premium, playful and kaleidoscopic with colour. And, as a large amount of their customer conversion comes from social media (cake-decorating Insta and TikTok is a world of its own), they wanted to give their dedicated community products that look as beautiful on the bench as they do in their baked goods. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​





So how'd you go about it?

It made sense for the brand to reflect what its community creates, so it began with the idea of “colour play” — a concept that celebrates the joy, play, mess and finesse throughout the cake-decorating process, from kitchen counter to baking tray to final touches. We wanted the brand system to be expressive, imaginative and flexible, allowing it to reflect the spectrum of baked goods — from sophisticated and elevated right through to sweet, sugary chaos.





The cherry on top of the brand system

Among all the brand elements, the logo acts as an anchor. It needed to speak to everyone from hobby bakers to wholesale bakeries while maintaining the playful personality of the brand. It’s made from a custom typeface — a bold, condensed san serif with subtle appendage quirks that imbue a little life. It’s a solid base — friendly, approachable, always open to decoration, but clean enough to talk business when it needs to.