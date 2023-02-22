SYRUPY ©2023
Tacoma/WA
United States of America
Art Direction
Visual Identity
Fonts
Fontshare
Photography
Pexels
Syrupy® is a handmade wooden furniture brand located in Tacoma/Washington, inspired by the Mid Century aesthetics to rescue the nostalgic feeling of the time, where people's relationship with the environments they lived in was more humane and real.
Syrupy® é uma marca de mobília de madeira orgulhosamente feita a mão localizada em Tacoma/Washington, inspirada na estética Mid Century para resgatar o sentimento nostálgico da época, onde a relação das pessoas com os ambientes em que viviam era mais humanizado e real.
NAME / NOME
The inspiration came from the bottles of syrups that are intrinsic to American culture, being present in most houses since forever, bringing the brand that feeling of warmth and nostalgia. A second definition of "Syrupy" is "excessively sentimental", exactly the feeling that the brand seeks to cause in people in relation to furniture.
A inspiração veio das garrafas de xaropes que são intrínsecas a cultura americana, estando presente na maioria das casas desde sempre, trazendo a marca esse sentimento de acolhimento e nostalgia. Uma segunda definição de "Syrupy" é "excessivamente sentimental", exatamente a sensação que a marca busca causar nas pessoas em relação aos móveis.
LOGOTYPE / LOGOTIPO
Our vision for the logo was to bring a bold font that immediately diferentiates itself from the competition and gives the brand the necessary authenticity to stand out. Inspired by the thicker, rounder fonts that were widely used in the mid-century, as well as the following decades, the logo seeks to reflect that nostalgia and the brand's
welcoming feeling.
welcoming feeling.
Nossa visão para o logotipo foi trazer uma fonte bold que se diferenciasse imediatamente da concorrência e desse à marca a autenticidade necessária para se destacar. Inspirado nas fontes mais grossas e redondas que foram amplamente utilizadas em meados do século, assim como nas décadas seguintes, o logotipo busca refletir essa nostalgia e o sentimento de acolhimento da marca.
COLORS / CORES
Our vision for colors stems from the optimism present in the post-war Mid Century, where the exploration of colors and materials became standard, where people believed in a better and more positive world and this was reflected in numerous artistic areas, such as music and in the furniture market.
A nossa visão para as cores parte do otimismo presente no Mid Century do pós-guerra, onde a exploração das cores e de materiais se tornou norma, onde as pessoas acreditavam num mundo melhor e mais positivo e isso se refletiu em inúmeras áreas artísticas, como a música e no mercado de móveis.
SPECIAL THANKS TO ALL THE PHOTOGRAPHERS WHO HAVE MADE THEIR PHOTOS AVAILABLE ON PEXELS AND UNSPLASH