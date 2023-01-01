The Megastars





Fast forward to 2016, my now-wife Naomi and I are sitting in a pub and I start babbling about my wrestlers. I wanted to do something with them, but knew nobody would care other than myself and Mike. Naomi suggested building a world for them to inhabit, and came up with a bunch of ideas. One of which was "You could make a little game for people to experience your characters the same way you and Mike did."





Light bulbs went off. We'd make a game. But we both knew my characters would have to evolve in order to build something as large as I wanted. Thus began the evolution from wrestlers to "super-powered Megastars" .



