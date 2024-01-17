AWP — AS WE PROCEED's profile

LE COQ FRIT

AWP — AS WE PROCEED
fried chicken bucket brand identity Fast food campaign Packaging ILLUSTRATION menu layout restaurant 90s


LE COQ FRIT

YOUR BEST FRIED

A frank and cheerful fried chicken chain led by two young food delivery top dogs – able to hold its spot against the fast food chains aesthetic. Inspirited by the 'cheatfood' classics big names and the gathering effect of food in a bucket, Le Coq Frit is enticingly fun, with a side of comforting shared ways and lingo. With temporary tattoo style illustrations and typefaces carrying the punch and comfort of crispy chunks, the brand is all that and a bucket of chicken.


CREDITS
ART DIRECTION & STYLING BY AWP
PHOTO : LIAN BENOIT
MODELS : OLIVIA, MIRANDA, AÏCHA, REATCHY, ALVIN

AWARDS
CONCOURS IDEA – BRONZE


