Wes Cockx's profileMicrosoft Design's profile
MICROSOFT • Fluent 2
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
abstract design language dispersion glass gradient minimal pastel ux caustics UI
MICROSOFT • Fluent 2
An updated color palette for the next evolution of Microsoft’s design system Fluent, enabling more seamless collaboration and creativity than ever. Moving fluid from design to development, between apps, and across platforms.

Fluent 2 boasts sweeping changes across-the-board to ensure frictionless communication throughout the system. An improvement on the solid foundations from Fluent 1 with innovative additions injected.
abstract design language dispersion glass gradient minimal pastel ux caustics UI
abstract design language dispersion glass gradient minimal pastel ux caustics UI
abstract design language dispersion glass gradient minimal pastel ux caustics UI
Fluent • Identity
abstract design language dispersion glass gradient minimal pastel ux caustics UI
abstract design language dispersion glass gradient minimal pastel ux caustics UI
Unmistakably Microsoft • One for all, all for one • Natural on every platform • Built for focus
abstract design language dispersion glass gradient minimal pastel ux caustics UI
abstract design language dispersion glass gradient minimal pastel ux caustics UI
abstract design language dispersion glass gradient minimal pastel ux caustics UI
Shapes • Accessibility
abstract design language dispersion glass gradient minimal pastel ux caustics UI
abstract design language dispersion glass gradient minimal pastel ux caustics UI
abstract design language dispersion glass gradient minimal pastel ux caustics UI
Materials • Sound • Unity • Typography
abstract design language dispersion glass gradient minimal pastel ux caustics UI
abstract design language dispersion glass gradient minimal pastel ux caustics UI
abstract design language dispersion glass gradient minimal pastel ux caustics UI
abstract design language dispersion glass gradient minimal pastel ux caustics UI
Content • Platforms • Motion
abstract design language dispersion glass gradient minimal pastel ux caustics UI
abstract design language dispersion glass gradient minimal pastel ux caustics UI
abstract design language dispersion glass gradient minimal pastel ux caustics UI
Color • Layout • Elevation • Iconography
abstract design language dispersion glass gradient minimal pastel ux caustics UI
abstract design language dispersion glass gradient minimal pastel ux caustics UI
abstract design language dispersion glass gradient minimal pastel ux caustics UI
abstract design language dispersion glass gradient minimal pastel ux caustics UI
Thanks for watching!
All inquiries & licensing on wes@cream3d.com
Follow me on Instagram & Twitter
MICROSOFT • Fluent 2
320
2.3k
10
Published:

Owners

Wes Cockx's profile
Wes Cockx
Brooklyn, NY, USA
Microsoft Design's profile
Microsoft Design
Redmond, WA, USA

MICROSOFT • Fluent 2

An updated color palette for the next evolution of Microsoft’s design system Fluent, enabling more seamless collaboration and creativity than eve Read More

320
2.3k
10
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields