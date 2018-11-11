Typeface NewFabrik

"Il y a eu ces prises de vues d'objets un été. C'était des macros d'outils, de pots de peintures, d'emballages anciens. Des gros plans sur une lettre ou quelques lettres. Des objets industriels des années 60 jusqu'aux années 2000. A partir d'un extrait, dessiner l'alphabet entier."
"There was these photos of objects one summer. They were the macro of tools, of paint cans, of packages of old.
Close-ups of letters, of industrial objects from the sixties. With an extract, draw a whole alphabet."
Photo box design by My Name is Wendy / Base Mockup box : Christian Seymour
