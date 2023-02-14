Various Illustrations II

A collection of illustrations for magazines, posters and other media – enjoy!
An illustration for an article about numbers, the game of go, chess, and the meaning of the universe — for TUU magazine.
A drawing for Popshot Magazine, illustrating a beautiful poem about waterlilies and nature at night.
An illustration for Zwykłe Życie magazine, for an article about responsible shopping.
A poster for Pogotowie Graficzne dealing with the subject of a humanitarian crisis at the Polish/Belarusian border. Refugees from Middle East are left for dead between the two borders, unable to enter either country and denied refuge. The poster says "We want to live".
Napkin design for springtime at Paw Decor Collection.