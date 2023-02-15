SIAMÉS - All the best





“All the best” is our fifth Music Video for the argentinian band SIAMÉS . It’s made entirely in frame by frame 2D animation. Produced by Rudo Co., it counts with the participation of friends and talented colleagues.



This music video is dedicated to all those who were told they were weird or were made to feel that way.

Weird is weird based on a norm, once we lose sight of that rigid norm, weird can be anything, and it can be funny, maybe confusing, but most of all it can be authentic.





Este es nuestro quinto videoclip para la banda argentina SIAMÉS . Está realizado completamente en animación tradicional. Producido por Rudo Co., en este proyecto tuvimos el orgullo de trabajar con amigos y colegas que admiramos.





Este videoclip está dedicado a todxs aquellxs que alguna vez le dijeron que son rarxs o lxs hicieron sentir así.

Lo raro es raro en base a una norma, una vez que perdemos de vista esa norma rígida, lo raro puede ser todo, y puede ser divertido, tal vez confuso, pero por sobre todo auténtico.









