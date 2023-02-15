SIAMÉS - All the best

“All the best” is our fifth Music Video for the argentinian band SIAMÉS. It’s made entirely in frame by frame 2D animation. Produced by Rudo Co., it counts with the participation of friends and talented colleagues.
This music video is dedicated to all those who were told they were weird or were made to feel that way.
Weird is weird based on a norm, once we lose sight of that rigid norm, weird can be anything, and it can be funny, maybe confusing, but most of all it can be authentic.
Este es nuestro quinto videoclip para la banda argentina SIAMÉS. Está realizado completamente en animación tradicional. Producido por Rudo Co., en este proyecto tuvimos el orgullo de trabajar con amigos y colegas que admiramos.
Este videoclip está dedicado a todxs aquellxs que alguna vez le dijeron que son rarxs o lxs hicieron sentir así.
Lo raro es raro en base a una norma, una vez que perdemos de vista esa norma rígida, lo raro puede ser todo, y puede ser divertido, tal vez confuso, pero por sobre todo auténtico.
STYLEFRAMES
BACKGROUNDS
THE KIDS
THE BOY
THE TRANSFORMATION
ANIMATION PROCESS
POSTER
Credits
Directed and Animated by RUDO Co.
Produced by RUDO Co. & SIAMÉS
Music & Lyrics by SIAMÉS
Directed by Pablo Rafael Roldán
Creative Direction and Script by Pablo Rafael Roldán
Head of production by Ailín Estrella
Line production by Ignacio Lillini y Ailín Estrella
Animatic by Pablo Rafael Roldán, Juan Pedro Ramos, Mariano Fernandez, Ezequiel Torres.
Art direction by Pablo Rafael Roldán
Animation direction by Juan Pedro Ramos, Ezequiel Torres.
Layouts by Jesica Bianchi, Pablo Rafael Roldán, Malena Medel, Elisa Rey.
Character design by Jesica Bianchi, Pablo Rafael Roldán, Elisa Rey.
Styleframes by Pablo Rafael Roldán y Jesica Bianchi
Backgrounds by Jesica Bianchi, Mariano Albano, Elisa Rey, Pablo Rafael Roldán,
BG Research by Agustina Ceballos Ghibaudi,
Animation and Assist
Juan Pedro Ramos, Mariana Diaz, Emanuel Gimenez, Esteban Dunand, Malena Medel, Eugenia Beizo, Matilda Segura, Mercedes De Santis, Simon Orcesi, Turcin Soylu, Alice Sien, Mariano Fernández, Florencia Ponticelli, Lena Mandel
Lead Clean Up
Bianca Valiña
Clean Up
Bianca Valiña, Miguel Carmuega, Lena Mandel, Flor Ponticelli, Elisa Rey
3D by Mariano Fernández
Digital Composition by Mariano Fernández, Garra Estudio
Colorimetry by Mariano Fernández, Pablo Rafael Roldán