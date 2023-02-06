New Series Inspired by Emotional Reflection





In recent weeks, I have been working on a new artistic series that stems from my personal reflections and emotions. During a low phase, I processed and overcame my feelings, but felt the urge to confront them again through my work. As a result, I created a unique motif for each emotional state.





The series includes six unique pieces, each capturing a different emotion: Love's Shackles, Storms and Tears, Finding Freedom, Saying Goodbye with Peace, Finding Beauty in the Mundane, and The Power of Positivity. To make these pieces, [Artist Name] mixed CGI and photography in a fresh way, sketching the set and building it up in CGI.









Combining CGI and Photography in a New Way





This series presented a new challenge for me as I experimented with combining computer-generated imagery (CGI) and photography in a novel way. I first sketched the set design, then built and rendered it using CGI. The models were then styled, had their makeup and hair done, and posed for the photo shoot. Shadows were recreated in 3D to create a seamless connection between reality and CGI. In some cases, even some body parts were recreated using CGI.





The Benefits of Building Sets in CGI





I chose to build the sets using CGI for several reasons. Firstly, it allowed me to create motifs that would have been too time-consuming and expensive to create in real life. Secondly, it is more environmentally sustainable, as the sets will not end up in a landfill.