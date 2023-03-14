LunaWolf - Film Production

LunaWolf is a USA-based production company by Daniella Kahane, focusing on documentaries and mid-sized movie productions by supporting women directors, actors, and writers in the industry. The traditional meaning of “Luna Wolf” is that she is the alpha female of a wolf pack. She helps in leading and keeping the group safe. This makes “Luna Wolf” an iconic symbol. Our task was to establish a brand that stems from Daniella’s previous producing work and opens the door to future opportunities.



Having this in mind, we set to create a brand that relies both on traditional and contemporary design attitudes. We paid homage to the heritage of the movie industry by taking inspiration from Metro Goldwyn Mayer’s Lion emblem and the celestial visuality of the Universal and Columbia Studios.



