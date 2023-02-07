Branding, visual identity, illustration and package.

Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais. 2022.





Bonomi is a bakery famous for its quality and excellence that has been a part of Belo Horizonte's culinary traditions for 28 years.





Located in a historic house in the city's center, Bonomi expanded its scope of operations but encountered certain challenges in developing its communication. In addition to its loyal and long-standing clientele, Bonomi needed to start a conversation with new, younger customers who were looking for high-quality goods and an authentic environment.





The challenge was to develop a comprehensive graphic repository capable of translating the company's best features, bringing freshness and contemporaneity to its communication.





