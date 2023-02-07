Bonomi, Padaria & gastronomia.
This identity proposal was partially implemented before being terminated by the client. However, we'd like to share this charming work that captured our attention.
Branding, visual identity, illustration and package.
Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais. 2022.
Bonomi is a bakery famous for its quality and excellence that has been a part of Belo Horizonte's culinary traditions for 28 years.
Located in a historic house in the city's center, Bonomi expanded its scope of operations but encountered certain challenges in developing its communication. In addition to its loyal and long-standing clientele, Bonomi needed to start a conversation with new, younger customers who were looking for high-quality goods and an authentic environment.
The challenge was to develop a comprehensive graphic repository capable of translating the company's best features, bringing freshness and contemporaneity to its communication.
Client: Casa Bonomi
Designers: Eduardo Ouvido and Gustavo Machado
Photos: Lucas Pederneiras
Flour, water, salt, and time.
Respecting the time is necessary to make high-quality products.
Being on the market for so long is evidence of quality and success.
The architecture of Bonomi represents a place that withstood the test of time.
The time varies depending on where you are.
Bonomi traverses time, existing in various generations.
Good encounters means quality time. It takes time to appreciate a good meal.
There is a need for time in order to be, remain, and speak.
The idea was developed after reading Alan Lightman's book Einstein's Dreams, which takes us on a delicious journey through Albert Einstein's thoughts on time. It was only after reading these tales that we realized how Bonomi symbolizes time in both its physical structure and in its history.
