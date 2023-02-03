Allan Peters's profile
RubyCar by Avis Brand Identity System
Allan Peters
Behance.net
automobile avis brand brand family brand identity branding car logo Logo system Rebrand
Introducing RubyCar by Avis. 

I partnered with the good folks at Big Village to create the logo and brand idenity for this amazing new brand.

RubyCar by Avis is a used car dealer that operates online. It’s haggle free with free returns. The cars are from the Avis fleet so you know they’re meticulously maintained and thoroughly inspected. 

The logo has more than one meaning:
+ 4 Rubies
+ 8 Roads Intersecting
+ Multiple pieces joining to become one
automobile avis brand brand family brand identity branding car logo Logo system Rebrand
automobile avis brand brand family brand identity branding car logo Logo system Rebrand
automobile avis brand brand family brand identity branding car logo Logo system Rebrand
automobile avis brand brand family brand identity branding car logo Logo system Rebrand
automobile avis brand brand family brand identity branding car logo Logo system Rebrand
automobile avis brand brand family brand identity branding car logo Logo system Rebrand
automobile avis brand brand family brand identity branding car logo Logo system Rebrand
automobile avis brand brand family brand identity branding car logo Logo system Rebrand
automobile avis brand brand family brand identity branding car logo Logo system Rebrand
automobile avis brand brand family brand identity branding car logo Logo system Rebrand
automobile avis brand brand family brand identity branding car logo Logo system Rebrand
RubyCar by Avis Brand Identity System
77
394
7
Published:

Owner

Allan Peters's profile
Allan Peters
Minneapolis, MN, USA

RubyCar by Avis Brand Identity System

77
394
7
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields