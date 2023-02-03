RubyCar by Avis Brand Identity System

Introducing RubyCar by Avis.





I partnered with the good folks at Big Village to create the logo and brand idenity for this amazing new brand.



RubyCar by Avis is a used car dealer that operates online. It’s haggle free with free returns. The cars are from the Avis fleet so you know they’re meticulously maintained and thoroughly inspected.



The logo has more than one meaning:

+ 4 Rubies

+ 8 Roads Intersecting

+ Multiple pieces joining to become one