Rayliant is the epitome of modernity: AI, machine learning, and university-level science. Henderson Rowe is the essence of integrity and trust-based, empathetic simplicity. Together, they create a strong brand that responds to needs on both a substantive and partnership level.



The new brand identity was to be like its business: meeting the requirements of the investment market today. Therefore, a solid basis for further creative processes became a synonym for modernity understood from the perspective of the Internet space.

The rebranding centered around modern motifs, with animations as their base. The developed solution became an analogy to the nature of the brand's activity: using tradition and knowledge for its transformation to fit the current environment.