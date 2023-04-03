Henderson Rowe - Financial peace of mind
Rayliant is the epitome of modernity: AI, machine learning, and university-level science. Henderson Rowe is the essence of integrity and trust-based, empathetic simplicity. Together, they create a strong brand that responds to needs on both a substantive and partnership level.
The new brand identity was to be like its business: meeting the requirements of the investment market today. Therefore, a solid basis for further creative processes became a synonym for modernity understood from the perspective of the Internet space.
The rebranding centered around modern motifs, with animations as their base. The developed solution became an analogy to the nature of the brand's activity: using tradition and knowledge for its transformation to fit the current environment.
As a result, the Recipient's first interaction with the brand is a clear message whose domain is modernity. Care has also been taken to subtly yet vividly highlight brand values such as transparency, honesty, and simplicity.
The creation of a brand identity tailored to the new situation was to primarily target representatives of millennials. This is how the new brand identity was created.
The elements that make up the refreshed Henderson Rowe identity work together to create a harmonized whole. Between quantum, data, machine learning, and what is invaluable in the age of modern technology: the human- touch.
The UK market, thanks to a new identity for Henderson Rowe, boasts a brand in the area of investment advice for the future. And the target audience of Recipients knows how they can benefit from their investment.
The creation of a brand identity tailored to the new situation was to primarily target representatives of millennials. This is how the new brand identity was created.
We created a User experience-oriented website design. We delivered a design enriched with the automation of processes that were previously done in an analog way - with paper forms.