Combining education and technology, Trybe prepares people to meet a growing demand in the tech area in Brazil. Focusing on employability, the school offers training for developers and connects them with companies that recruit these professionals, a model that has been standing out for having a significant impact on students' careers and on the Brazilian market. The relevance achieved by Trybe quickly created the need for a brand compatible with the size of the company and the teaching experience, as well as a visual universe capable of speaking directly to its community.
The modular grid concept permeates the entire design system, and can be seen from the construction of graphic elements to the composition of layouts. In a flexible logic, the windows structured in squares and rectangles are organized to meet the needs of the content, whether texts, images, videos or illustrations, ensuring unity in the visual language of the most varied pieces. Modularity is a derivation of the brand's symbol, which received subtle adjustments. Harmonically dialoguing with the symbol, the logotype was redesigned with an exclusive typography that brings consistent proportions and details that confer originality.
In addition to the chromatic territory previously established by the color green, the color palette has been expanded to accommodate a wide variety of expressions within the system. Another important resource proposed is the illustration style, capable of representing important attributes of Trybe's lexicon such as technology, education and accessibility. Making use of geometric shapes, the scenes portray the support offered to students in their trajectory within the school, while exalting the individuality of each one.
Finally, the system also comprises rules directed to animation. Premises such as evolution, rise and fit drive the movement decisions of visual tools, such as logo, typography, transitions and title cards. In this way, Trybe's motion identity reaffirms and expands its expression in the details, reinforcing values such as learning, trust and innovation.
POLAR TEAM
Creative direction: Ralph Mayer, Ronaldo Vidal
Design: Matheus Costa, Ralph Mayer, Ronaldo Vidal, Satsuki Arakaki, Stella Bonici
Illustration: Stella Bonici
3D Design: Matheus Costa
Motion Design: Ronaldo Vidal, Rônatan Bica
Logo Redesign: Satsuki Arakaki
Case Photography: Ronaldo Vidal
TRYBE
TRYBE

Laio Kogawa, Leticia Pettena, Ligia Salton, Luisa Lisboa
Laio Kogawa, Leticia Pettena, Ligia Salton, Luisa Lisboa
TYPOGRAPHY
Inter, Rasmus Andersson
Roobert, Displaay Type Foundry
Unindo educação e tecnologia, a Trybe capacita pessoas para suprir uma demanda crescente da área tech no Brasil. Com foco em empregabilidade, a escola oferece formação de pessoas desenvolvedoras e as conecta com empresas que recrutam esses profissionais, um modelo que vem se destacando por causar impacto significativo na carreira de alunos e no mercado brasileiro. A relevância conquistada pela Trybe rapidamente criou a necessidade de uma marca compatível com o porte da empresa e a experiência de ensino, além de universo visual capaz de falar diretamente com a sua comunidade.
O conceito de rede modular permeia todo o sistema de design, e pode ser percebido desde a construção dos elementos gráficos até a composição dos layouts. Em uma lógica flexível, as janelas estruturadas em quadrados e retângulos se organizam para atender às necessidades do conteúdo, sejam textos, imagens, vídeos ou ilustrações, garantindo unidade na linguagem visual das mais variadas peças. A modularidade tem como partido o símbolo da marca, que recebeu ajustes sutis. Dialogando de forma harmônica com o símbolo, o logotipo foi redesenhado com uma tipografia exclusiva que traz proporções consistentes e detalhes que conferem originalidade.
Em complemento ao território cromático previamente estabelecido pela cor verde, a paleta de cores foi expandida para contemplar uma ampla variedade de expressões dentro do sistema. Outro importante recurso proposto é o estilo de ilustração, capaz de representar atributos importantes do léxico de Trybe como tecnologia, educação e acessibilidade. Fazendo uso de formas geométricas, as cenas retratam o suporte oferecido aos estudantes em sua trajetória dentro da escola, enquanto exaltam a individualidade de cada um.
Por fim, o sistema compreende também regramentos direcionados à animação. Premissas como evolução, ascensão e encaixe conduzem as decisões de movimento das ferramentas visuais, como logo, tipografia, transições e cartelas. Dessa forma, a identidade animada de Trybe reafirma e amplia sua expressão, reforçando nos detalhes valores como aprendizado, confiança e inovação.