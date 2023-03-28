











Flag of Innovation





罡風（Gang Feng）means strong wind at the very high altitude of the sky in Chinese words, which is different from the mixed and chaotic airflows on the ground. We likes the special implication of these two characters a lot, so we decide to combine the character structure of ‘罡’ with a flag waving in the wind to create a new brand identity.





The flag, which symbolizes innovation, flutters in the wind. Founder Yan Zhenqin hopes to lead the team to create more moving and delicate works, and to continuously bring unprecedented visual enjoyment to Taiwan’s film and television industry.











