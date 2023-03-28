Wwwind
A creative VFX company composed of a diverse team of directors, designers and technicians who are constantly exploring creativity, often collaborating with other outstanding artists to create unique works that incorporate imaginative styles and technical development, and then spread them around the world. From creativity, planning, art, on-set shooting to post-production, Wwwind captures the craziest ideas and dreams in people’s hearts, and together they subvert the boundaries of visual narrative, uphold the original passion for film and television, and use visual effects to give deeper meaning to images by telling good stories.
Flag of Innovation
罡風（Gang Feng）means strong wind at the very high altitude of the sky in Chinese words, which is different from the mixed and chaotic airflows on the ground. We likes the special implication of these two characters a lot, so we decide to combine the character structure of ‘罡’ with a flag waving in the wind to create a new brand identity.
The flag, which symbolizes innovation, flutters in the wind. Founder Yan Zhenqin hopes to lead the team to create more moving and delicate works, and to continuously bring unprecedented visual enjoyment to Taiwan’s film and television industry.
罡風創意映像有限公司是一家擁有創造性的視覺特效公司，由一群不斷探索創意的導演、設計師和技術人員組成的多元化團隊，經常與其他傑出的藝術家合作，將富有想像力的作品融入多樣風格與技術開發，進而散發到世界各地，創造出獨一無二的作品。從創意、企劃、美術、現場拍攝至後期製作，捕捉人們心中最瘋狂的想法和夢想，一起顛覆視覺敘事的邊界，秉持熱愛影視的初衷、以說好故事為出發點，用視覺效果為影像賦予更深層次的意義。
罡風，意指為天空極高處的強風，與地面混屯而紛雜的氣流有所不同。我們很喜歡這兩個字所蘊涵的特殊寓意，於是在設計上便利用「罡」的漢字結構，融合旗幟飄動的意象，創造出全新的品牌識別系統。
象徵革新的旗幟在風中獵獵揚起，創辦人嚴振欽希望乘著這股清新而強勁的力量，帶領團隊創造出更多動人而細膩的作品，持續為台灣影視產業帶來前所未有的視覺享受。
AD&D. Choi Hiocheng, Chen Chungyang
CL. Wwwind Studio
Year. 2023
VFX Videos provided by wwwindstudio.com
