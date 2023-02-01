Driven by mutation, this sixth edition of Elektra's digital art biennial explores the junction of the concepts of change, movement, evolution and migration. For the identity of the event, we have centered our graphic approach around anamorphosis, a process of image distortion that makes the normal strange. The main visual is a photo - distorted - of the BIAN's flagship piece, Jonathan Schipper's Slow-Motion Car Crash. The whole is infused with an intriguing dynamism, at the crossroads of the digital and the organic.
Conceived in three phases, the BIAN 6 campaign evolves over the course of the exhibition in order to renew itself and remain fresh to the audience. It is through this evolution that the anamorphosis really comes to life, as our perception of the two automobiles, red and blue, crumbles until we are no longer able to recognize them. The whole is superimposed with a typographic system and daring blocks that invites itself in the play of perception that characterizes the campaign.
CREDITS
Creative Direction: Jean-Sébastien Baillat
Art Director: Gabriel Cance & Jean-Sébastien Baillat
Graphic Design: Gabriel Cance & Emma Chevillot-Versini
Motion Design: Jacob Newnham & Till Kraus
Project Manager: Samuel Gauvreau Des Aulniers
Video Director & Producer: GRIDSPACE
Music : Alain Thibault
Artwork: Jonathan Schipper
Documentation photos : Charles Spina (Program) & Camille Dubuc (Banner)
