



Driven by mutation, this sixth edition of Elektra's digital art biennial explores the junction of the concepts of change, movement, evolution and migration. For the identity of the event, we have centered our graphic approach around anamorphosis, a process of image distortion that makes the normal strange. The main visual is a photo - distorted - of the BIAN's flagship piece, Jonathan Schipper's Slow-Motion Car Crash. The whole is infused with an intriguing dynamism, at the crossroads of the digital and the organic.





