Hallucinations. Digital paintings
Hallucinations. Digital paintings
art Digital Art ILLUSTRATION Realism storytelling
In the dystopian city of a totalitarian surveillance state, six individuals with unique abilities came together to talk about the oppressive regime. (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6)
(1) John, a skilled hacker, was able to disrupt government communications and steal sensitive information to aid the rebellion.
(2) Sarah, a young journalist, used her writing skills to report on government corruption and human rights abuses through underground newspapers.
(3) Michael, a former government agent, used his knowledge and training to sabotage the regime's operations.
(4) Thomas, a scientist, worked tirelessly to develop new technologies to aid the resistance.
(5) As they worked to overthrow the government, they were constantly on the run from Agent Rose, a high-ranking government agent in charge of enforcing the regime's oppressive surveillance laws.
One day, the group received a tip that the government was planning a massive crackdown on the resistance. They knew that they had to act fast to stop it. Just when all hope seemed lost, Agent Rose was distracted by an unexpected turn of events, and the group was able to turn the tables and capture her.
(6) As for the pictures, they were all grainy and in low resolution. They showed five determined individuals, ready for action and a sixth one of a man with a raven..
The group, who had become close friends during their discussion, decided to stay together and continue working towards a better future for their city and its people. They knew that their fight was far from over, but they were determined to keep working towards a better future for all.
