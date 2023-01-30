Vikki Zhang's profile
FILA 110th Anniversary "Recreate the Legends"
FILA 110th Anniversary 
CLIENT: FILA, The New York Times for Kids 栩栩多多, 2021
"Recreate the Legend" represent five FILA Legends and FILA history, the growth and rewards of an Italian brand founded in 1911.Before we started the project. I was given a visual guide book and brand archive to get familiar with the color, the event, the sports and the collaborated stars of the brand. 
I created one spread illustration and a cover featuring five legends, as well as a coloring game drawing depicting "FILA in the Future".The art work is printed as a special edition inside The New York Times for Kids, and adapted into a video attached at the end of the page. It's also used as FILA shop window decoration during the celebration of 110th anniversary.
The Poster
Below is another colored version submitted earlier. I adjusted and improved each character's faces based on this version in the final poster.
The Cover of the Newspaper
When making the poster, all the art work was begin with ink drawings on paper with nib pen. I was asked to separate the elements as much detail as possible. So the client can apply them into the online promotion design and give more flexibility in the newspaper's layout.
Ink drawings part1
Ink drawings part4
Put all the drawings together we get the structure of the poster. 
I found those sportive elements very interesting and I turned them into seamless pattern. FILA used them as the wallpaper decorating their stores. 
Cover drawing
I provided 3 concepts to FILA. They love the idea of "Time Museum" with various cabinets and drawers collecting the highlighted moments of the brand. 
I refined the selected rough sketch and also submitted a color sketch. 
FILA gave me the feedback that they wished the cabinet can be more elegant to identify the brand spirit. So I twisted the above and the got the structure of the final poster. It does look more clear and organized. Everyone is happy with it. 
The video adapted from the poster. The kids are playing with the legends. 
Thank You

