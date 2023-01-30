FILA 110th Anniversary "Recreate the Legends"

"Recreate the Legend" represent five FILA Legends and FILA history, the growth and rewards of an Italian brand founded in 1911.Before we started the project. I was given a visual guide book and brand archive to get familiar with the color, the event, the sports and the collaborated stars of the brand.

I created one spread illustration and a cover featuring five legends, as well as a coloring game drawing depicting "FILA in the Future".The art work is printed as a special edition inside The New York Times for Kids, and adapted into a video attached at the end of the page. It's also used as FILA shop window decoration during the celebration of 110th anniversary.