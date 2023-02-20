



















Gourma - Nature's best flavors all year round.





Marking the evolution of their offering, Quebec's leading producer of fresh herbs, Gourma greenhouses unveiled its new name and brand identity. We introduced an identity that embodies the energy and illustrates the simple, approachable nature of the brand. By playing with the letter O, we reference both the sun and a greenhouse. The bright yellow offers a contrast to the lush green colour of the herbs shown through the packaging. We used this as the base to develop the complete colour palette. The vibrant colour palette was created to make the brand pop in a sea of green produce and also help classify the 30 varieties of products.











