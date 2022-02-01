Schulich School of Music

Since 1904, Schulich has been an institution dedicated to bachelor's degrees in music. Recognized for its training in jazz, orchestra, opera, early music and contemporary music, and also for its programs in research and technology, Schulich embodies the highest standards of the best music schools around the world.

For the launch of the 2022-2023 season, the creative intention had to be current and clever, and bridge the gap between tradition and modernity. The acoustic panels and furniture served as a basic tool for creating geometric shapes, which repeat and animate to bring the music to life.