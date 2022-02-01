Depuis 1904, Schulich est un établissement dédié aux formations de baccalauréat en musique. Reconnue pour ses formations : jazz, orchestre, opéra, musique ancienne et contemporaine, ainsi que pour ses programmes en recherche et technologies, Schulich incarne les plus hauts standards des meilleures écoles de musique à travers le monde.
Pour le lancement de la saison 2022-2023, l’intention créative devait être actuelle et astucieuse, et faire le pont entre la tradition et la modernité. Les panneaux acoustiques et le mobilier ont servi d'outil de base pour la création de formes géométriques, qui se répètent et s’animent pour donner vie à la musique.
—
Since 1904, Schulich has been an institution dedicated to bachelor's degrees in music. Recognized for its training in jazz, orchestra, opera, early music and contemporary music, and also for its programs in research and technology, Schulich embodies the highest standards of the best music schools around the world.
For the launch of the 2022-2023 season, the creative intention had to be current and clever, and bridge the gap between tradition and modernity. The acoustic panels and furniture served as a basic tool for creating geometric shapes, which repeat and animate to bring the music to life.
Client
—
Schulich School of Music of McGill University
Bzoing
—
Art Direction & Graphic Design Lucas Omnes, Isabelle Ricci
Photographs Hugo Le Bihan, Mathurin Vacher
Account Manager Clémence Mesguen
Creative Direction JP Berthiaume
Custom Typeface Family Coppers and Brasses