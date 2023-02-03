



.Oddity Fragrance is a contemporary niche perfume house and a creative playground for a namesake founding design studio .Oddity





.Oddity collective is leading the brand from its conceptual and artistic aspects, starting from the storytelling and onto packaging, photography and digital appearances, while the legendary perfumer Mark Buxton and his colleague David Chieze take an olfactory development credit. The diversity of such collaboration makes for a unique and inspiring interplay of visible and invisible arts, awakening emotions and transmitting the right energy to act and create.





.Oddity Fragrance stands for the beauty of imperfections: raw corners, untouched nature, exposed structure, technical details from behind the scenes. As it is, messy, pure, artistic.





Each fragrance is a complex olfactory composition. They are whimsical, eccentric, sometimes dramatic and always expressive of the physical and emotional worlds we live in. They are nebulous, never perceived the same way by different noses.







Bottles are carefully designed artifacts — unique objects to collect. Each cap is made by hand from imperfectly beautiful raw materials encapsulated in epoxy resin. Each cap is one of a kind with its unique shape and pattern.





Perfume packaging is very practical. It delivers essential product information at a glance and keeps the fragile bottle safe during transportation, while playing the key role of a tactile pleasure and an additional medium to convey perfume storytelling through touch and sight.





Each bottle comes with the impression map, a two sided folded paper, where the front lists ingredients and traditional perfume notes in a shape of a cloud, and the back describes perfume through associations and keywords. There is no order or hierarchy, just a free flow of ones mind. As nebulous as the scent itself, never perceived the same way by different noses. No right or wrong.





