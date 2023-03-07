LURE Galerie

A logotype for Dubai based woman led luxury real estate agency and lifestyle gallery LURE is remarkably feminine. It takes inspiration from abstract dance movements presenting a metaphor of a tempting whirl around a dream space – a beautiful house.



Glyphs of the name were deconstructed into steams reminiscent of an architectural structures and expressive free flowing curves complete the logotype with its signature energy.





Hight contrast of elements is a trait of a strong woman character. Aesthetically logotype is a twist on an authentic Arabic script.