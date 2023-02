Legg

Legg is a Brazilian furniture brand that was born with the purpose of meeting the needs and desires of those who seek originality and practicality in design. With a modern and timeless design, it bets on furniture that reflects the way of being and living of its customers. The result is trendsetting design with the power that comes from true style.







The name of the brand arises from the objective of creating the unprecedented and going beyond, Legg is an abbreviation that combines the meanings of “ legna ” (wood in Italian), “ legacy ” and also “ leg ”.





In visual simplicity, we found the answers to the project's needs, inspired by Legg's timeless and functional design, directing the spotlight to what really needs to be exposed with greater relevance: the incredible furniture.





The bold wordmark was crafted from well-defined modular shapes, resulting in capital and long letters, presenting the necessary magnificence and grandeur. While the first G stands out, reaching the brand's contemporary and avant-garde spirit.





Inspired by the minimalism and clarity of things, our main chromatic palette is based on the purity of white and black, while the secondary colors seek to enhance the materials present in the brand's products.

PT





A Legg é uma marca de movelaria brasileira que nasce com o propósito de atender às necessidades e desejos de quem busca no design originalidade e praticidade. Com desenho moderno e atemporal, aposta em mobiliários que reflitam o jeito de ser e de viver de seus clientes. O resultado é um design que desafia tendências com o poder que emana do verdadeiro estilo.