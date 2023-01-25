Artline Institute - school of creation - Brand design

The Artline Institute has been a worldwide reference in the learning of digital creation since 2013. Its particularity, a 100% online teaching, supervised by a team of professionals. The student is at the center of all the concerns, whether it is for learning, but also an accompaniment and a listening on its well being within the school course.

The main challenge was to rethink the history and visual universe of the school through an identity with an international dimension.

As this work was aimed at different actors, school, parents, students, partners, it was important to build a strong but accessible image, so that each one appropriates the values of the establishment.