Artline Institute - school of creation - Brand design

Artline Institute
The reference school for digital creation!
The Artline Institute has been a worldwide reference in the learning of digital creation since 2013. Its particularity, a 100% online teaching, supervised by a team of professionals. The student is at the center of all the concerns, whether it is for learning, but also an accompaniment and a listening on its well being within the school course.
The main challenge was to rethink the history and visual universe of the school through an identity with an international dimension.
As this work was aimed at different actors, school, parents, students, partners, it was important to build a strong but accessible image, so that each one appropriates the values of the establishment.
Welcome aboard
This visual identity refers to space, by registering at the Artline Institute you are part of a crew that takes off and flies along a trajectory, that of knowledge and creativity.
The logo is built like a rocket, the "E" evolves according to the media giving this logo a responsive, adaptive scope, essential to an institution using a 360° communication. The letter "A", inherited from the former identity, symbolizes the tip of the pencil that will allow each student to trace his or her project, his or her path within the school.
A colorful universe
In addition to an evocative and clever acronym, the brand's universe unfolds and takes on even more meaning thanks to color. The identity combines both deep colors evocative of the immensity of space and others much brighter, which energize the spatial landscape of Artline with softness, merging together to recreate spaces of composition, a rich and evolving universe depending on the media.
The chromatic range also finds another importance but nevertheless complementary, that of structuring each of the learning sections offered by the school (Preparatory, Bachelor, Master ...).
The singularity of the logo, with its very vertical composition, forces to invent new ways to use the logo. For example, on the website (designed by the agency Make the grade) the scroll of the page will make the logo take off while coming to compose a "minimized" version of the logo in the header of the page.