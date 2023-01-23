Anthony Lamb's profile
The J'Habite Collection III
Anthony Lamb
Long Awaited, 2022
THE
J'HABITE
COLLECTION III

J'HABITE is a collection of photographs by fine art photographer Anthony Lamb.

Facing Open Waters, 2022
Numberless, 2022
Keep Holding On, 2022
Companionship, 2022
Horizon II, 2022
Out Numbered, 2022
All in the Detail, 2022
Those Moments, 2022
J’Habite or ‘I live’ represents the historic dwellings that scatter the French coastline of Bretagne and Normandie. Many of the relics are constructed using the local pink granite, which makes up much of the region's geology. The beauty of these architectural structures is their simplistic form, the use of materials, and the ease in which the ‘human element’ blends seamlessly into the natural environment. I concentrated my efforts on finding buildings positioned on the shoreline through significant research. Some are built into the rock for protection against the harsh Atlantic elements; others built overlooking the coastline panoramic as the first line of defense. Some are precariously constructed places of worship where pilgrims would gather.

When capturing these beautiful locations, I was eager to understand more about their history. Many were built between the 12th and 19th Centuries and have certainly stood the test of time due to their construction. For example, one cottage I photographed is called ‘La Maison du Gouffre’ or house between the rocks. Strategically located between two large rocks, with her back facing the sea to protect her from the intense storms. The tiny home was built in 1861 and is now occupied by the original owner's granddaughter. Another called ‘Ti Napoleon’ was built in the mid-18th Century as protection against artillery fire.

Documenting these narratives through photography feels ever more important. Yet, as the sea levels continue to rise, the loss of global coastlines continues. Are these historic dwellings at risk? Will there be a change in my lifetime? I live to find out.

© Anthony Lamb 2023

anthonylambphotography@gmail.com

Anthony Lamb
