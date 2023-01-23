Patryk Hardziej's profile
ILLUSTRATIONS no. 8
Patryk Hardziej
Behance.net
artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
.      
artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
.
illustrations for Levi's | PL [2021] 
artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and poster
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and poster
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and drawing
artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
.
artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
mural for the 25th anniversary of Feta Festival, Gdańsk | PL [2022] 
painted by: Wakeuptime 
artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and child art
Image may contain: painting, poster and cartoon
.
artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
mural for Converse Poland, Warsaw [2022] 
artists: Patyk Hardziej, Michalina Nowosad, Klaudia Perzyna, Mikołaj Andrzejewski
painted by: Good Looking Studio

artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
Image may contain: sky, outdoor and tree
artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
illustrations for the New Scientist Magazine | UK [2022]
1. Clock Watchers
2. Maladaptive Dreaming
3. Sounds from Space

artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
.
artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
set of murals for Dynatrace, Gdańsk | PL [2022]

artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
.
artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
mural in Katowice | PL [2021]
painted by: Wakeuptime
artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
.
artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
mural for Kemira, Gdańsk | PL [2022]
artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
.
artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
Pismo magazine cover | PL [2022]
artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
.
artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
illustration for Wacom | PL [2022]
artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart
artwork cover digital illustration Drawing ILLUSTRATION Mural wallart

THANKS FOR WATCHING!

WWW     —     FACEBOOK     —     INSTAGRAM 

for prints visit my  ETSY

ILLUSTRATIONS no. 8
238
953
16
Published:

Owner

Patryk Hardziej's profile
Patryk Hardziej
Gdańsk, Poland

ILLUSTRATIONS no. 8

238
953
16
Published:

Creative Fields

Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives