ILLUSTRATIONS no. 8

illustrations for Levi's | PL [2021]
mural for the 25th anniversary of Feta Festival, Gdańsk | PL [2022]
painted by: Wakeuptime
mural for Converse Poland, Warsaw [2022]
artists: Patyk Hardziej, Michalina Nowosad, Klaudia Perzyna, Mikołaj Andrzejewski
painted by: Good Looking Studio
illustrations for the New Scientist Magazine | UK [2022]
1. Clock Watchers
2. Maladaptive Dreaming
3. Sounds from Space
set of murals for Dynatrace, Gdańsk | PL [2022]
mural in Katowice | PL [2021]
painted by: Wakeuptime
mural for Kemira, Gdańsk | PL [2022]
Pismo magazine cover | PL [2022]
illustration for Wacom | PL [2022]