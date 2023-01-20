Osborne Macharia's profile
A TRIBE CALLED GOLD
Osborne Macharia
Behance.net
This is an original photo series in collaboration with Redemption Rum (South Africa) that pays tribute to 5 different African subcultures that have paved way to a new generation of young creatives across the African continent. Gold, which is Redemption Rum’s primary colour became the unifying element connecting all the subcultures to form a TRIBE CALLED GOLD.

MUA & Body Art: Sinitta Akello
Styling: Kevin Abraham

African subcultures african tribes gold rum campaign
Sub Culture: AFROMETALS
Country of Origin: BOTSWANA

The cowboy inspired aesthetic started in the 70’s with the introduction of classic rock to a movement thats evolved and gained international attention. What started off with classic rock later on evolved to more extreme forms of metal forming a uniquely African movement, and one that celebrates a special spiritual connection to the land. They embody the very aggressive elements of metal which to them is an expression of power. Even their titles come with a strong awareness of social responsibility of helping people in the streets and being role models to kids and to the society.
African subcultures african tribes gold rum campaign
Sub Culture: HERERO VICTORIAN
Country of Origin: NAMIBIA

Since 1904 during the Herero-German war where almost 70% of the population died, the Herero women have favoured a style of dress that reflects the German missionary style gowns of the 19th Century and adopted more print work to the design. It served as a permanent reminder of the scars in the tribe’s history whereby they were almost completely exterminated.

Whenever a warrior would kill their enemy in battle, they would wear their uniform as a mark of honour and ‘taking up’ their powers. This is reflected in the military-style uniforms the men wear during ceremonial occasions.
The most distinctive feature of Herero women's dress is their horizontal horned headdress, the ‘Otjikaiva’, which is a symbol of respect, worn to pay homage to the cows that have historically sustained the Herero
African subcultures african tribes gold rum campaign
Sub Culture: MATATU CULTURE
Country of Origin: KENYA

The vibrant, loud and sometime chaotic public mini-buses are the back bone of Nairobi’s public transport system. The bodies of the Matatus compete with each other on graffiti street art with diverse designs featuring hip hop artists, international pop stars, athletes, political and even religious icons. The aim of the game is about attracting as many commuters as possible. Back in 2004, the government put in place strict rules including an official Maroon coloured dress code. We set out to re-imagine what the street style would have evolved into if these rules had not taken effect or if the rules did not interfere with their personal style.
African subcultures african tribes gold rum campaign
Sub Culture: SAPEURS
Country of Origin: CONGO

Notably the most iconic and inspiring sub cultures of our time hailing from Kinshasa and Brazzaville in Congo, the movement traces its steps back to colonial times in Africa. The movement embodies the elegance in style and manner of colonial dandies. The Sapeurs main focus is their outfit which is a mix of expensive labels such as the likes of Yves Saint Laurent suits and Gresson shoes. As West African colonial workers who came to the Congo, young Congolese men took the style of their masters and made it their own as a way of inspiring the Congolese intellectual elite about dressing well as part of the narrative that  Africans have been denied their humanity for so long. There are traces of the movement in France in the 1930’s by the Congolese revolutionary André Matsoua who formed a part that helped new Africans to Paris settle down and a refuge to cope with the new European life.
African subcultures african tribes gold rum campaign
Sub Culture: SKHOTHANE
Country of Origin: SOUTH AFRICA

Derived from the local slang for "hustlers," the Skhothane was a subculture of status and wealth-on-display as a fashion statement hailing from the townships of Soweto and East Rand near Johannesburg. It was all about style, fashion, taste, the possession and a counter to the anti-establishment flourish and the gaping wealth divide. The world began to take note in 2012 when Skhothane gatherings began resulting in the burning of the luxury items and goods that they once favoured including biting of iPhones, the stomping on designer shirts and buckets of KFC chicken and tearing of money. As negative press (many believing to be propagated by western media) such as the burning of currency and the rumours of arson, violence and crime, the sub culture slowly began to die down. What is left of the once-thriving Skhothane scene is a smattering of crews across Gauteng's townships.
A TRIBE CALLED GOLD
46
214
1
Published:

Owner

Osborne Macharia's profile
Osborne Macharia
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

A TRIBE CALLED GOLD

46
214
1
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields