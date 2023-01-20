A TRIBE CALLED GOLD

Sub Culture: HERERO VICTORIAN

Country of Origin: NAMIBIA





Since 1904 during the Herero-German war where almost 70% of the population died, the Herero women have favoured a style of dress that reflects the German missionary style gowns of the 19th Century and adopted more print work to the design. It served as a permanent reminder of the scars in the tribe’s history whereby they were almost completely exterminated.





Whenever a warrior would kill their enemy in battle, they would wear their uniform as a mark of honour and ‘taking up’ their powers. This is reflected in the military-style uniforms the men wear during ceremonial occasions.