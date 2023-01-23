Maison Écu | Branding

















M A I S O N É C U



Retraite Rurale





Maison Écu is a retreat in the South-West of France in the area of the Midi-Pyrenees with its own character and charme . Built in 1817, the property with its picturesque view over the pyrenees is turning into a modern retreat. The spirit of the rural mention in Juillac is to create a refuge with a relaxing and vitalizing impact – lastly to join a commu nity of like minded people. Just to take the time to enjoy the ways of life, regional culinary and activity. We integrated the contrast between nostalgic individuality and a modern community in the Corporate Design. And last but not least to create harmony with a bold typography and a playful spritual sunny symbol.

























