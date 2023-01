FRUITFUL



Step foot in the garden of Eden after dark and take a bite. Introducing The 1st Pattern Book: Fruitful , a collection of fifteen fine art patterns spanning across forty-five colourways.





Journey through a poison paradise and marvel at the bounty that swells in abundance. Swirl around the sprouting vines and devour a banquet of forbidden fruits. Bite, bite, bite until Fruitful . Destiny is for the taking.