To create big through short distance





We wanted their new visual identity to reflect these values, regarding their atemporality and contemporaneity, so we knew we needed to be minimal on the interpretation, but broad in its meaning.





This proximity with the client has always been the main approach for each project, regardless its magnitude: whether they’re creating a mediterranean family residency, a luxury resort or a big skyscraper in Ho Chi Minh City It is the collaborative and human factors that allow them to have this flexibility and to adjust solutions to each problem .





