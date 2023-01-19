ALIBABA ZOO
During 2020, I served close to a year working for Alibaba and came in contact with many critters and designed some amazing display illustrations for them, I hope they will bring you joy! Also, as you can see here, the first image pays homage to the famous work of the Academy of Athens and was created by me together with Shane.
Thank you for watching, don't forget the like ❤️ button at the end of the article, thanks!
Follow me:
-
Copyright © Alibaba Inc. 2020 All Rights Reserved.
Pepsi-Cola X Alibaba LST