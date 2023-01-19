Molecure – communicating through empathy and science

Molecure (previously OncoArendi Therapeutics) is one of the largest medical biotechnology companies in Poland. They specialise in researching molecule drugs for diseases that cause an average survival rate of 3-5 years after diagnosis. In other words, they seek cures for the incurable. Our task was to design a brand identity system that accurately represents the motivation and values of the Molecure team. We chose to base the communication on the language of empathy and science.