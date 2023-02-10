Lukas Kmoth's profileGalaxy HQ's profilePentagram Design's profile+1
Engineering a new economic paradigm. 

Galaxy is a digital asset and blockchain leader helping institutions, startups, and qualified individuals shape a changing economy. We provide platform solutions custom-made for a digitally native ecosystem. At Galaxy, we’re systems thinkers, connecting financial expertise with technological sophistication, institutions with web3 innovations, and Silicon Valley agility with Wall Street savvy. We are an essential partner to creators and companies in a changing economy. As an industry leader, we deliver an unmatched breadth of solutions.







Credits:
_______________________________________________________________________

Brandguidelines - Pentagram
Daniel Koppich - Project Lead, Pentagram
Natasha Yen - Project Lead, Pentagram

Illustrations & Website - Fiktiv Kin

Sebastian Benkert - CMO, Galaxy
Catherine Orfanos - Marketing Lead, Galaxy
Lukas Kmoth - Design Lead, Galaxy









