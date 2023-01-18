







Playbook x Leo Natsume

NFT Limited Collection ✿ —— That discuss feelings









Playbook is a plataform that you can organize, share, and collaborate on creative files with your clients and team. I was invited to create a NFT Giveway Collection for the Playbook Community. The collection called “Let’stalk about Fellings” is inspired by a mix of styles, transitioning between anime, abstract art and demonstrates some feelings that we express in different moments of our lives. The aim is for the NFT holder to use the avatar image on their social networks.

Available on playbook.com





Dont’ forget to press the like button at the end of page.





—





For more, follow me :









Playbook © 2023 | Leo Natsume













​​​​​​​