Playbook x Leo Natsume  
NFT Limited Collection ✿ ——  That discuss feelings


Playbook is a plataform that you can organize, share, and collaborate on creative files with your clients and team. I was invited to create a NFT Giveway Collection for the Playbook Community. The collection called “Let’stalk about Fellings” is inspired by a mix of styles, transitioning between anime, abstract art and demonstrates some feelings that we express in different moments of our lives. The aim is for the NFT holder to use the avatar image on their social networks.
Available on playbook.com 

Playbook © 2023  |  Leo Natsume



Dopamine Vibes.

Controlled Fury.

Deep Adrenaline.

Weirdo Joy.

Social Anxiety.

Pure State.

Emotional Support.

Bad Mood, devil is calling.

Initial Sketches /  Design and Ideias
Thanks for watching


Project © 2023 by Playbook and Leo Natsume. All works Copyright.

