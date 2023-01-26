The updating of BC2's identity and platform should naturally evoke the firm's vast field of expertise as defined by Reflecting Space. Anchored with strength and stability, the letters of the typography have an assertive character. The typeface, with its interplay of right angles and curves, evokes both the firm's rigorous and flexible qualities. Through its shapes and counter-forms, spaces are created that relate to each other, the eye circulates. The graphic platform presents the schema-tisation of BC2's flagship projects, thus highlighting the pure forms themselves and creating a spatiality. Their variation evokes the rationality of the technical plan, made accessible by an offbeat and contem-porary colour palette combined with the raw material.
For the redesign of BC2's website, Paprika recommended a design that highlights the firm's portfolio and the diversity of its expertise in a flexible and aesthetic composition. As the main market develop-ment platform, it is an extension of the brand image through its codes, colour palette and a set of schematic forms. A Web experience of aparsimonious and convincing gesture.