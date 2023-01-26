The updating of BC2's identity and platform should naturally evoke the firm's vast field of expertise as defined by Reflecting Space. Anchored with strength and stability, the letters of the typography have an assertive character. The typeface, with its interplay of right angles and curves, evokes

both the firm's rigorous and flexible qualities. Through its shapes and counter-forms, spaces are created that relate to each other, the eye circulates. The graphic platform presents the schema-tisation

of BC2's flagship projects, thus highlighting the pure forms themselves and creating a spatiality.

Their variation evokes the rationality of the technical plan, made accessible by an