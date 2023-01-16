Pretty Patty is based in Geneva. Its founders, who are obviously burger lovers, decided to create what they do best, bringing this project to life with a lot of love, fun and dedication.
The visual image fuses a nostalgic style of classic cartoons on a contemporary level with bold colors and modern applications. It conveys the mood of the brand, is simple, classic, fun and bold. In this case, the stickers, which are also the brand's mascots, were extended as part of the interior design developed by Charles Jenny.
Photography
On-location — by Nicolas Schopfer and Pierre Vogel.
Product — by Karla Heredia