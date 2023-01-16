"BB"





"Black Balloons" is a series of contemporary art installation that delve into the multi-faceted nature of reality and once again challenge the notions of what's real and what isn't. Installations invite viewers to question the boundaries that separate these two realms, and explore their own understanding of the nature of existence.

Additionally, my desperate try to perfectly arrange and control the inflatable compositions touches on the theme of ephemerality, the fragility of soundness and unconscious self-projection. The gradual deflation of structures can be seen as a metaphor for the gradual erosion of our own sense of self.

I encouraged you to consider the fleeting essence of existence - how we perceive and interact with our real or assumed surroundings. It is a reminder that nothing is perpetual, and that everything is a subject to adjustment.



