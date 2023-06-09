Real Toons 05

















Welcome to Real Toons 5, the latest installment of my ongoing 3D art project!

Real Toons 5 aims to continue the journey of bringing beloved cartoon characters to life.

Building upon the success and growth of the previous installments, Real Toons 5 pushes the boundaries of imagination and technical prowess.

With painstaking attention to detail, I have meticulously crafted 17 new cartoon characters, infusing them with human characteristics and a touch of humor.

Each character has been lovingly recreated, bringing them into the realm of realism while retaining their iconic charm.

















