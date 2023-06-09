Real Toons 05

Welcome to Real Toons 5, the latest installment of my ongoing 3D art project!
Real Toons 5 aims to continue the journey of bringing beloved cartoon characters to life.
Building upon the success and growth of the previous installments, Real Toons 5 pushes the boundaries of imagination and technical prowess.
With painstaking attention to detail, I have meticulously crafted 17 new cartoon characters, infusing them with human characteristics and a touch of humor.
Each character has been lovingly recreated, bringing them into the realm of realism while retaining their iconic charm.
I started by crafting the characters faces in Cinema 4D, capturing their unique features and expressions, then combined them with scanned 3D human models to create realistic forms with proportional accuracy, fine-tuning their proportions using Cinema 4D's sculpting tools while maintaining their cartoon essence.
The artwork was enhanced with stunning lighting effects, textures, colors, and depth using the powerful rendering engine Octane, and captivating background textures were created in Adobe Firefly to add depth and visual interest; finally, in Photoshop, I brought all the elements together, applied color grading, and added final touches to achieve a cohesive and captivating result.
Real Toons represents the culmination of years of dedication and artistic exploration.
It is a testament to my passion for storytelling through digital art and my desire to bring joy and laughter to those who encounter my creations.
I hope that through this project, I can inspire a sense of wonder and spark the imagination of viewers from all walks of life.
Thank you for joining me on this exciting adventure!
...halawany...
.