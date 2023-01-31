



Promise is a new Finnish hair care line made by hair professionals for professional hair salons. We strongly believe that life without art is stupid, and cool hair is everyday art in its best form. When you support your local hairdresser, you also support yourself. Local hairdressers we salute, in professional haircare products we trust. We come from Finland prkl. We don´t promise you a rose garden, only a good hair care and styling line for a reasonable price. It’s a Promise. ​​​​​​​





